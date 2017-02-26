'Too scared': Woman's saviour after life-changing operation

IMPORTANT: Patient Ken Fry and exercise physiologist Tim Parker, (standing, from left) clinical nurse Leisa Lowry, former patient Brian Clarke, patient John Lawson, Auxiliary president Kerry Rose, former patient Denise Campbell, treasurer Jenny McLeod and secretary Margaret Pope.

GLADSTONE woman Denise Campbell felt scared and insecure after she had major surgery to remove two heart valves.

But that all changed after she went to Gladstone's Cardiac Rehabilitation Program.

The Gladstone Hospital program is offered to patients post heart surgery, and now after a generous donation, it will be better than ever.

The Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary helped buy a $7000 treadmill to help patients in their health journey.

The new treadmill is vital for cardiac rehabilitation and heart failure group gym sessions to complement nurse assessment and education sessions.

Ms Campbell, a Gladstone woman, loved the program so much she completed it twice after having two heart valves replaced, and says the new treadmill will make it even better for new patients.

"It gave me so much confidence in myself," she said. "I was too scared to do anything and it was a great confidence booster.

"It gave me a level of fitness I really needed and I've carried that on by going to the seniors classes at the PCYC three times a week."

Each five-week program features two exercise sessions and one education session a week, especially for patients who have recently been in hospital for a heart condition or intervention.

Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary decided to donate towards the new treadmill, recognising it would be a valuable resource for Gladstone patients.

Treasurer Jenny McLeod knows just how valuable, with her son Shane starting the program this week.