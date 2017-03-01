Huge company chips in 20K for Gladstone's future tradies

ASPIRING industry workers will benefit after a Gladstone company handed $20,000 worth of equipment to CQUniversity.

Downer Group donated equipment to the university's process plant operation training facility, used during a two-year course for aspiring gas industry workers.

Downer Group contract manager central Queensland Neville McLucas shows CQUniversity process plant operations teacher Shane Hansen with the $20,000 donation of equipment for the course. Mike Richards GLA280217CQUD

Now the donation will be used to help students build more equipment as part of their training, according to CQUniversity acting Associate Vice Chancellor Jo Rees.

"This is another way we're training up the local community and teaching people about industry work," she said.

"With gas being a huge part of Gladstone, this is something we had to do."

CQUniversity process plant operations teacher Shane Hansen said the equipment would be used by 10 trainees,

"We have all ages and skill levels, it's a really mixed group, we have a couple of tradesmen and a former travel agent," Mr Hansen said.

Downer Group central Queensland contract manager Neville McLucas said the company had a "revamp" and found they didn't need some of their equipment.

"Instead of throwing it into scrap metal we're handing it over to CQUniversity to put it to good use," he said.