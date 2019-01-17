DONATION BINS: Charities are 'overwhelmed' with items

Charities are having to ask people to delay their donations until the Christmas backlog has been cleared.

CHARITABLE Gladstonians are urged to directly donate items to someone in need rather than dumping them at overflowing charity bins, says Givit.

It comes after Lifeline announced it would stop accepting donations at half of its stores nationwide after being overwhelmed with post-Christmas donations.

Givit founder Juliette Wright said while she acknowledged Australians were generous, donated items must be of good quality.

"Whether it's baby clothes for a new mum fleeing domestic violence or kitchen items for a homeless man who has just moved into a house, we all have something to give,” Ms Wright said.

The organisation said unsolicited donations created "mountains of waste and headaches for charities”.

However, charitable organisations had a different outlook on the situation.

St Vincent de Paul Society Rockhampton diocese retail operations manager Charmaine Tolhurst said she didn't see the overflow of donations as a bad thing.

She asked people not to dump rubbish or unwanted goods at the donation bins.

"Unfortunately it is a problem on a regular basis,” Ms Tolhurst said.

She asked people to donate in person at a Vinnes store during business hours.

"This ensures items are not stolen or damaged in the process,” Ms Tolhurst said.

"It also gives us a real opportunity (for our volunteers) to say thank you to our donors as well.”

Salvos Stores customer experience manager Aife O'Loughlin said 80 per cent of donations left outside stores were genuine.

"They don't realise that often goods are rifled through overnight,” Ms O'Loughlin said.

The organisation has removed most of its donation bins at off-site locations.

"We are incredibly grateful for the donations we receive,” Ms O'Loughlin said.

Excessive dumping can be reported to the State Government's Litter and Illegal Dumping Unit on 137468.