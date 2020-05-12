Donation aids community response to domestic violence

CCRDFV chairwoman Vicki Dredge and Rio Tinto Communities and Communications Manager Kylie Devine-Hewitt at the seat watching over the Ave of Peace, Friend Park, Barney Point.

CCRDFV chairwoman Vicki Dredge and Rio Tinto Communities and Communications Manager Kylie Devine-Hewitt at the seat watching over the Ave of Peace, Friend Park, Barney Point.

THE Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence will be able to support more people after a generous donation from Rio Tinto.

Boyne Smelters Limited, Queensland Alumina Limited and Rio Tinto Yarwun showed their support for the organisation during the recent virtual Boyne Tannum HookUp.

The three companies donated double their pledged HookUp cash prizemoney to CCRDFV and provided an additional $1200 in funding to the group.

CCRDFV provides frontline services with the opportunity to get together and share information on funding changes, service provision and emerging trends relating to domestic and family violence.

CCRDFV chairwoman Vicki Dredge said the support was vital for the group.

“Everything we do is provided to our local community at no cost,” Ms Dredge said.

“Being available for people to ask questions and to find out how they can be supported is so important.”

Ms Dredge said some people have experienced domestic and family violence their whole life, so don’t know there is an alternative to living under the control of someone else.

“Being able to show then there is an alternative is a big step towards changing that culture,” she said.

BSL acting general manager Alan Milne said it was important discussions about domestic and family violence continued within the community.

“With May being Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month, it’s a key opportunity to bring this important issue out from behind closed doors and look at ways we can support people impacted by domestic and family violence,” Mr Milne said.

In partnership with QAL and BSL, CCRDFV has also released the 2020 Women’s, Men’s and Youth Safety Cards which provide key contacts available within the Gladstone region.

If you need support, you can contact the following services:

DVConnect Womensline on 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline on 1800 600 636

Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

Elder Abuse Helpline 1300 651 192