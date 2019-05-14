Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dominos pizza
Dominos pizza
Food & Entertainment

Is this the grossest pizza ever?

by New York Post
14th May 2019 6:06 AM

SPAGHETTI - oh, no.

Domino's has teamed up with food manufacturer Wattie's to launch a bizarre new limited-edition "Hawaiian Spaghetti Pizza."

According to the New York Post, the canned pasta and pineapple chunk pizza no self-respecting New Yorker would touch is only available in New Zealand - for now.

In addition to those highly non-traditional toppings, these suspect slices come stacked with glazed ham and mozzarella cheese, for $A7.99.

"This is no joke! We've officially added Hawaiian SPAGHETTI pizza to our menu for a limited time only, with help from our friends at Wattie's NZ! (no April Fools this time)," Domino's New Zealand posted on Facebook.

Commenters were split, with many expressing nostalgia for what was apparently a defining cuisine of their childhoods. Others just reacted with disgust.

"My Childhood right here when my mum was too lazy to cook a proper meal. I even do it for my kids sometimes too," Jazz Gibbs posted. "Where is Facebook's puke reaction?," Lyam Trainor clapped back.

 

Dominos pizza has always offered pineapple but now it combines the controversial topping with tinned spaghetti. Picture: Facebook
Dominos pizza has always offered pineapple but now it combines the controversial topping with tinned spaghetti. Picture: Facebook

At least it doesn't involve soy sauce dipping, which apparently is a trend now.

Putting pineapple on pizza is a notoriously controversial move, with the president of Iceland considering officially banning the topping in 2017.

 

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

More Stories

Show More
dominos food hawaiian spaghetti pizza

Top Stories

    Group raises concerns over GPC's future dredging project

    premium_icon Group raises concerns over GPC's future dredging project

    Environment A CONSERVATION group has demanded Gladstone Ports Corporation to prove it is serious about not causing environmental harm during future dredging works.

    • 14th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Leading hand to lose top position after police bust

    premium_icon Leading hand to lose top position after police bust

    News Landscaping company worker caught by police

    • 14th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Kicking off retirement with a run around Australia

    premium_icon Kicking off retirement with a run around Australia

    Community On his 66th day Andre Jones arrived in Gladstone.

    • 14th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Your final chance to meet the candidates for Flynn

    premium_icon Your final chance to meet the candidates for Flynn

    News Hear what the Flynn candidates have to say at a public forum tonight

    • 14th May 2019 5:00 AM