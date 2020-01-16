Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Dolphins found dead on Victorian beach

by Marnie Banger
16th Jan 2020 2:20 PM

Two dolphins whose species is rarely seen in waters off the Victorian coast have washed up on a beach in the state's southwest.

The two separate southern right whale dolphins have been found at East Beach in Port Fairy within the space of a month, the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning has confirmed.

The second whale was reported to the department on Friday, but could not be found when its officers inspected the site that day.

Sightings of the species off the Victorian coast are extremely rare, the authority has confirmed.

DELWP Natural Environment Programs Officer Mandy Watson has urged anybody who spots a dead or injured whale or dolphin to contact the Whale and Dolphin Emergency Hotline on 1300 136 017.

"It's important for members of the public to call the line immediately when there is a sighting, as ocean tides often wash these mammals back out to sea," she said.

Ms Watson said if an whale or dolphin is found dead, DELWP can gather important scientific information about the marine mammals and what killed them.

They will then work with land managers and traditional owners to determine the best way to dispose of them.

department of environment dolphin dolphin death editors picks victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘One of the best’: Unique timber home on the market

        premium_icon ‘One of the best’: Unique timber home on the market

        News A UNIQUE property built entirely from timber has come up on the market in Agnes Water.

        RAINFALL: How much rain is predicted for Gladstone

        premium_icon RAINFALL: How much rain is predicted for Gladstone

        Weather Parts of the region have received decent falls and more is expected in coming days.

        GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        News Your guide to what’s on this week in the region

        HAVE YOUR SAY: Agnes Water Baffle Creek link road

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Agnes Water Baffle Creek link road

        News A COMMUNITY engagement period relating to the feasibility of an Agnes Water to...