Dolly’s Dream workshop headed to Gladstone

A FREE resilience-building community workshop for students, parents, carers and families is being offered to Gladstone residents on Tuesday, June 23.

Held by anti-bullying organisation Dolly’s Dream, the 60-minute interactive Zoom workshop, #InThisTogether, will discuss the different ways we can look out for one another and care for ourselves in both the online and offline worlds.

Dolly’s Dream head Brad Langoulant said families would walk away from the workshop with a strong understanding of key values such as resilience and gratitude.

“You’ll learn tips and tricks to incorporate them into everyday life to build positive relationships and community spirit, as well as saying no to bullying,” Mr Langoulant said.

The workshops are being offered in 10 high-priority regions across drought-affected areas.

They will ensure children and young people are better equipped with resilience skills, as well as increase the community’s capacity to more effectively respond to trauma and bullying.

The workshops also aim to equip parents and carers with more information, support and practical tools to identify signs of bullying and social exclusion.

To register, go to Gladstone Regional Council’s Facebook page.