Dollars down the drain as campers drive on

Toilets at the northern side of the Calliope river campground are closed.

Toilets at the northern side of the Calliope river campground are closed. Mike Richards GLA100119CAMP

GLADSTONE and Calliope businesses are missing out on money as grey nomads bypass the popular Calliope River North camp ground.

Colin Druery of the Calliope River Historical Village said the free camping area's toilets had been closed since November and word had spread on the social media grapevine.

"Travellers can see it's closed on free camping websites like Wikicamps,” he said.

"That grapevine is incredible and the number of caravans in the north side camping ground at the moment is zero.

"That's totally unusual and it's having an impact as travellers bypass this area.

"They're not stopping and wandering up for a coffee or a tour through the village either which is money for us.”

Toilets at the northern side of the Calliope river campground are still closed and camping here is restricted to self-contained camping. Mike Richards GLA100119CAMP

Gladstone Regional Council was contacted for a comment and a spokesperson said the camp grounds on the south side of the river were still open and the north side closed due to a 'current issue with the septic toilets and council is currently looking at options for rectification.'

The issue has been lodged with council's Strategic Asset Performance Team for scheduling.

Toilets at the northern side of the Calliope river campground are still closed and camping here is restricted to self-contained camping. Mike Richards GLA100119CAMP

Mr Druery said Grey Nomads preferred the north side camping ground.

"It's a really pleasant, well mowed area, that's not sandy or gravelly,” he said.

He did not know why the toilets were out of action.

"There's various rumours they've been vandalised,” he said.

"And I can see both sides of the situation.

"The other composting toilet has been taken out because people abused it by dumping their liquid waste into it.

"If campers keep vandalising the toilets why should ratepayers keep paying to fix them?”