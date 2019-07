Tailored Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services will be available for rural Sunshine Coast residents in a mobile truck.

TAILORED Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services will be available for rural Sunshine Coast residents in a mobile truck.

One of multiple 20 tonne trucks operated by government staff providing rural people with face-to-face support will stop on the Coast.

The next stop will be Woodford on July 29, Imbil on July 30, Kenilworth on July 31 and Beerwah on August 1.

Staff on board will be available to help with Centrelink claims.