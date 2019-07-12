Doing your own tax is easier than you think

Hasty Australians have rushed in and filed their tax returns in droves in the hope of landing some extra cash in their pocket very soon.

ScoMo's recent tax cuts will leave millions of low and middle-income earners with additional cash in their wallets.

Already 1.1 million Australians have filed their tax return since July 1.

It's just what the economy needs to give it a serious rev up. But do you think you have what it takes to file your own tax return without getting a helping hand?

New research from accounting software firm MYOB quizzed 1000 Australians and found this:

• 41 per cent are reasonably confident in submitting their own tax return;

• 52 per cent have reasonable knowledge about what can be claimed at tax time;

• 14 per cent say they have excellent knowledge about tax.