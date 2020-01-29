‘Doing the same job’: Future of marine rescue under review

MARINE rescue is vital to Queensland boaties, but a review to merge Volunteer Marine Rescue and Australian Volunteer Coast Guard has divided opinions.

The Blue Water Review into marine search and rescue services aimed to define responsibilities for the two organisations while aligning their strategies, planning and funding models.

Many oppose the review, but some local VMR volunteers welcome it.

VMR Round Hill secretary Josie Meng said an amalgamation would not change the role of the organisation in the community.

"It may be a change in identity but the fundamental reason for the service will remain," Ms Meng said.

"We're out there to help boaties on the water and that will never change."

In June 2019, a working group delivered a draft concept of operations which recommended the formation of a single volunteer marine service organisation under Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

It is understood some believe plans have begun to dismantle the coast guard, but the review is yet to be tabled in parliament.

In documents News Queensland obtained, sources claimed QFES had begun to coerce Coast Guard volunteers into complying with expected outcomes from its Blue Water Review, by stripping local flotillas of funding and other assets.

Australian Volunteer Coast Guard sources say such a proposal would impose a "loss of identity, heritage and history" on community members, without making a "scrap of difference" to public welfare.

VMR Round Hill Rescue and crew aim to help run aground vessel.

However, VMR Gladstone president Mike Lutze said one organisation was better than two doing the same job.

"We're both doing the same job - rescuing people in distress on the water," Mr Lutze said.

"We're not in competition with each other."

He said it would be a "watch this space game" as the government made its decision.

"If it's done nothing else, it's made the government aware that marine rescue in Queensland is a vital part of what volunteers do," he said.

"Unfortunately, accidents do occur and we want to be there to help them.

"We want to have the best training possible for our people and have the best equipment to be able to respond as quickly and as timely as we can."

In 2018, the Queensland Government commissioned the review after questions were raised about why there were two groups offering the same service and, as a result, competed for funding.

Retired navy commodore Campbell Darby led the review and highlighted a lack of consistency across safety measures such as the log-on/off process that varied across the two organisations.

"It's potentially quite a risky scenario," Mr Linsley said, adding that different sites used different channels and had different hours of operation.

He said the new entity, which was yet to be named, would sit inside QFES alongside RFS and SES, but there were no plans for QFES to take over marine operational aspect "because they don't have the maritime background".

"There is no determination to reduce the number of crews. It has also not determined the need to transfer vessels or take them over," he said.

"There is no plan to transfer cash or assets from existing units.

"It's about focusing on the boating community and how we can keep them safe."