Dog's throat slit in cruel act

CRUEL ACT: Carrie Ison's dog Chewy had its throat slit from left to right in Ooralea last weekend.

AN OORALEA resident woke up to find her dog's throat had been slit from one side to the other last weekend, and vet's have confirmed it was an act inflicted by a person.

Somehow the Miniature Pomeranian, "Chewy", managed to come out alive and has since received treatment and a large amount of stitches to his throat.

Owner, Carrie Ison, 22, was asleep inside her Maykby Diva Drive property at the time of the incident, which occurred between the late hours of Saturday night and early Sunday morning (June 3 and 4).

Ms Ison has since put out a warning to other residents in the area to keep their animals indoors.

"I'm being asked to inform everyone in the Ooralea area in Mackay of what's happened," she wrote on Facebook.

"My dog was hurt on Saturday night/Sunday morning, his head was basically slashed from left to right.

"I have had multiple vets tell me that in their professional opinion this was not created by another dog or animal, I have been absolutely beside myself not knowing what's happened.

"Keep your little dogs/cats inside at night, thanks to Better Pet Vets for taking care of my boy and getting him back on his feet."