DOGS OF GLADSTONE: Every day's a dog day for Gladdy pooches
The Observer asked to see your pooches out-and-about having a dog day, and Gladstone you sure did deliver.
Hanging out of a car window, riding a bike, catching a Frisbee and going on adventures seems to be the most popular activities for our Gladstone dogs.
Check out these loveable dogs living their best life:
Resident Rhonda Gill's dog has a special party trick - but he's still on training wheels.
He's not little and he must weigh a tonne, but Grant Kiernan's dog loves a cuddle.
Anita Jones has more than one child to look after. Her dog loves getting snug.
Explorer dog: Graham James' dog sniff's out a day of fun by the water.
Little dogs can have fun too! Claudia McLean's pooch weighs just 1.2kg.
Tracy Nardoo's little Tilli might be more than a decade old but she knows how to party. Catching a Frisbee and wearing a bra on her head is her favourite thing to do.