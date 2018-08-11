DOGS OF GLADSTONE: Every day's a dog day for Gladdy pooches

The Observer asked to see your pooches out-and-about having a dog day, and Gladstone you sure did deliver.

Hanging out of a car window, riding a bike, catching a Frisbee and going on adventures seems to be the most popular activities for our Gladstone dogs.

Check out these loveable dogs living their best life:

Resident Rhonda Gill's dog has a special party trick - but he's still on training wheels.

Rhonda Gill's pooch is still on training wheels

He's not little and he must weigh a tonne, but Grant Kiernan's dog loves a cuddle.

BIG BOY: Grant Kiernan cuddles his dog. Contributed

Anita Jones has more than one child to look after. Her dog loves getting snug.

Snuggling up with his owners, sent in by Anita Jones. Contributed

Explorer dog: Graham James' dog sniff's out a day of fun by the water.

Day out at the water for Graham James's dog. Contributed

Little dogs can have fun too! Claudia McLean's pooch weighs just 1.2kg.

This little one of Claudia McLean's is only 1.2kgs. Contributed

Tracy Nardoo's little Tilli might be more than a decade old but she knows how to party. Catching a Frisbee and wearing a bra on her head is her favourite thing to do.