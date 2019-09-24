‘Dog’s breakfast’ kitchen savagely mocked

After Deb and Andy won kitchen week (and cemented their place as the couple to watch this season) the other teams take a tour of their light-flooded space.

There's no criticism from the other teams, but there's a lot of agreement about the judges' comments on El'ise and Matt's losing kitchen with Mark calling it "a dog's breakfast" and Luke agreeing that the rangehood dominating the room and the lights are a big mistake.

El'ise gets a pep talk from Dan.

El'ise spends the episode crying and doubting herself.

"I was dying inside," she said of last night's judging, where she and Matt were slammed for a lack of benchspace and that monolithic rangehood, among other things.

She calls in her real estate agent to see if the situation is really as dire as the judges suggested.

He declares the situation "nowhere near as dramatic as they made out", which gives El'ise a slight boost, but not enough to stop her staring into the middle distance in Freedom.

Dan springs into action and cements his place as The Block's genuine nice guy.

"They have changed these two," he says. "El'ise, she is not backing herself and her self-confidence is well down. She can't make a single decision without questioning herself."

He takes her for a pep talk telling her "Don't let the judges get you down because you guys are doing a great job."

It's just the boost El'ise needs, and when she finds three coffee tables made of petrified wood, she's back in the game.

Tess cracks up at Luke, who spends this episode standing around paralysed with indecision.

Elsewhere, the teams are choosing fireplaces for their living and dining rooms - with the exception of Jesse and Mel, who won a $15,000 version among other prizes when they secured the safe, and Tess and Luke, who can't afford one.

The Cairns pair are far from expert on the matter of heating - "I've been calling it a flute for seven weeks," Tess admits. "It's a flue." - so when they get the $8000 price tag for fireplace and installation they don't ask any questions and throw in the towel.

They're about to forge ahead without one until Dan stops by to drop the bombshell that Melbourne gets cold in the winter, and tells them they have to find a way.

Luckily, they remember they have a $10,000 voucher to spend at Schots, and it's happy days. But not before at least a quarter of the episode is spent on the saga.

"It's aged me," Tess says.

Us too, Tess.

Fanboy Keith admiring Jesse’s tiling for the seventeenth time.

Tess is growing increasingly frustrated with Luke's inability to take control. Under stress he appears to suffer from temporary paralysis, and once again has a room full of builders standing around being paid by the hour to chat and give opinions.

"F*** mate, you've just got to make a decision. You're standing around like a stunned mullet. You are a builder, mate. You're actually a licenced builder. Pull your finger out!," Tess demands, fairly reasonably to be honest.

Next door an unlikely man crush is playing out. From calling him Captain D*ckhead earlier in the show, Keith has had a 180-degree change of heart about Jesse, and appears to be spending more time in Jesse and Mel's apartment cooing over Jesse's handyman skills than supervising the site.

"Keith is a fan boy," Jesse says, and it's hard to argue with the evidence. It's borderline stalking at this point.

Jesse is still riding high on the fact Keith hasn't worked out he's an undercover tiler yet.

The pressure is on for all the teams this week.

Along with finishing their living and dining rooms, they have to get the rest of the rooms ready for an event with 100 prospective buyers.

The previously completed rooms are full of tools and materials, and in some cases have been trashed with tradies using them as thoroughfares.

Added to the fact there's nowhere to store the stuff and stress levels are, as usual, running high.

