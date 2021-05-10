Dog suspected of eating mushrooms goes blind

A devastated dog owner has pleaded with others to take their pet straight to the vet if they eat mushrooms after her border collie suddenly went blind.

Shireen Pitt, 53, of Purga, said she is wracked with crippling guilt as she looks at her now-blind 2-year-old border collie, Saxe.

"I walked past those mushrooms the morning Saxe went blind and did nothing," she said.

"I'm really struggling with the guilt of not picking up those mushrooms … but I didn't know.

"If your dog eats a mushroom, get them to the vet and then keep them quite for five days … as the less active or excited the dog is the better."

Saxe the blue merle border collie as a puppy and before she suddenly went blind at 16 months old. Picture: Shireen Pitt

The blue merle border collie was only 16 months old went she suddenly went blind one February afternoon in 2020, but it has taken a year of specialist visits and tests to find out what likely caused the sudden optic neuritis.

Documenting what happened to their blue pup in the Border ColliesOz Facebook group, Mrs Pitt wrote that her family finally had some answers as to the suspected cause of the sudden vision loss - mushrooms.

"We have a consensus about Saxe's blindness, the way and how. … It's taken this long to get an answer because we have been waiting for rain and more mushrooms to come up (so they could be tested)," she wrote.

Saxe as a puppy and before she went blind. Picture: Shireen Pitt

After ruling out other diseases or possible causes of Saxe's sudden blindness, Mrs Pitt said veterinarians, an ophthalmologist and mycologist - or mushroom expert - Nigel Fechner, concluded the most likely cause was a result of Saxe eating eight mushrooms that popped up in the yard.

"The mushrooms are Chlorophyllum molybdites. They induce mild to severe toxicity, a rare side effect (sometimes) is transient coagulopathy syndrome," Mrs Pitt wrote.

"Collectively, they theorise that in the first 30 minutes to two hours after the poisoning, blood clots … had moved into Saxe's eyes and destroyed her vision."

Mrs Pitt told the Courier Mail she had noticed mushrooms in the yard the night before following heavy rain, but it was not until they had rushed Saxe to the Booval Vet Hospital the following night that she returned to check on the fungi and found them all gone - stalks and all.

Saxe, 2, is now blind with the cause suspected to be from toxins in mushrooms. Picture: Shireen Pitt

"The day that Saxe went blind, all was good at lunch time except she was a bit flat. I put Saxe out and by 4pm she looked odd, her walk had changed, she held her head differently," she said.

"At 6pm I said to (husband) Steve that something wasn't right, could he walk her down to the toilet.

"Coming back up the ramp she walked into the railings, the doorway … We decided she needed urgent vet attention."

Saxe’s pupils are now permanently dilated, which scared the other dogs in the house at first. Picture: Shireen Pitt

The next morning, Mrs Pitt said they took Saxe from the Booval Vet to the Veterinary Specialist Service (VSS) in Underwood, where blood clots were found behind her eyes.

"We were told that blood clots can cause acute blindness," she said.

"They have found that toxin from mushrooms can cause blood clots.

"Those blood clots blew out the back of her eyeballs."

In a report viewed by the Courier Mail, Mr Fechner wrote although the ingested mushrooms were a contender for the cause of the acute blindness, other possible causes included if a dog had access to bodies of non-flowing water where blue-green algae could bloom.

"There is literature citing blindness as one of the symptoms dogs can suffer after drinking contaminated water. Just a very left field thought," he wrote.

Steve Pitt with eight week old Saxe in late 2018. Picture: Shireen Pitt

But Mrs Pitt said there was no blue-green algae in their dams, plus their four dogs were kept in the house yard and had no unsupervised access to any bodies of water.

They had also not taken the dogs to the dam in about four months, she said.

Mrs Pitt said the first six weeks of Saxe being permanently blind was "Hell on earth."

"She had lost her bearings of where she was, she was constantly walking into stuff, even if we didn't move anything or leave anything on the floor," she said.

"The second thing that happened was because she now had dilated pupils, which tell other dogs 'I'm really cranky don't come near me'.

"So our other three dogs did not speak to her, look at her or interact with her. She got really sad wanting to be with the tother dogs but they were pushing her away.

"Prior to this they were the best of mates. It was absolutely heartbreaking to see her so alone, she was blind, alone and she had lost all her friends."

Saxe and Shireen Pitt when they first brought the puppy home in late 2018. Picture: Supplied

Mrs Pitt said their 8-year-old blue kelpie, Ghost - who loved the puppy when she first came home from the breeder - eventually warmed back up to Saxe and was now her constant companion.

She said she hoped their experience would help others learn mushrooms can be potentially fatal to dogs or cause other serious side effects.

"My knowledge of mushrooms prior to this was a dog might eat them and might throw them up," she said.

For more information on Chlorophyllum molybdites mushrooms, including what they look like, visit the Queensland Mycologial Society web site.

Originally published as Dog suspected of eating mushrooms goes blind