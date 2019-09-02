Menu
A dog squad was called in to apprehend a man charged with allegedly evading police on a stolen motorbike overnight.
Dog squad called in for alleged Coast car thief

Matty Holdsworth
2nd Sep 2019 6:45 AM | Updated: 7:30 AM
A POLICE dog squad was called in after a man allegedly evaded police on a stolen motorbike in Pomona overnight.

At about 9.15pm, the man was spotted allegedly driving the bike on the wrong side of the Connection Road, Pomona.

Officers activated lights and sirens before the motorist turned down Bakers Road and Enchelmeier Road, police allege.

Police allege the motorbike rider headed along a track before hit a barbed wire fence and the man took off on foot.

The dog squad was required to apprehend the man. 

A 38-year-old Torquay man has been charged with one count of dangerous driving, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, receiving tainted property, unlicensed driving, possession of dangerous drug (amphetamine) and evade police.   He has also been charged with two counts of assault police and four counts of obstruct police.   The man suffered non life-threatening injuries to his neck and was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he remains.

The man has been charged and will front Maroochydore Magistrates Court at a later date. 

