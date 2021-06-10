Dog raises alarm as boats erupt in flames
Police are investigating after two boats were destroyed by fire at a marina near Bribie Island overnight.
The incident started just after midnight when a boat a marina at Spinnaker Dve, Sandstone Point, caught fire.
A second boat then caught alert and both were destroyed.
The skipper of one of the boats started to fight the fire after a pet dog raised the alarm.
A crime scene has been declared
Originally published as Dog raises alarm as boats erupt in flames