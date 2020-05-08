Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.
Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.
News

Dog parks get green light to reopen

by Isabella Magee
8th May 2020 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOG parks have been given the all clear to reopen from Friday.

Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.

But the council is stressing dog owners continue safe social distancing and hygiene while using the areas while also urging people keep walking their dogs in areas other than off-leash parks.

Foreshore dog off-leash areas and designated unfenced dog off-leash areas are still open, as they have were not shut during the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The council said it is working closely with the Federal Government and Queensland Health, following expert health advice to help minimise the transmission of coronavirus.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Dog parks get green light to reopen

coronavirus dog parks editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your go-to guide to spoiling mum this Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Your go-to guide to spoiling mum this Mother’s Day

        Mothers Day WHILE Mother’s Day celebrations are looking a little different this year, it doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate and spoil her from afar.

        Gladstone dad ‘wasn’t thinking clearly’ when he stole fuel

        premium_icon Gladstone dad ‘wasn’t thinking clearly’ when he stole fuel

        Crime The $20 drive off ended up as a $500 fine.

        • 8th May 2020 5:00 PM
        'Happy to support': Council's $4500 food centre donation

        premium_icon 'Happy to support': Council's $4500 food centre donation

        News The Gladstone Food Centre will have a plentiful supply of bread and frozen food...

        Jet ski officers prepare for crackdown

        premium_icon Jet ski officers prepare for crackdown

        News “MSQ wants to make sure safety isn’t neglected in the rush to get back onto the...