Dog park searched after up to 4 pets baited

Dog owner Teresa Scott and Kellie Jones have had their dogs die this week after playing in Waterfront Park, Newstead. Newstead Friday 9th August 2019 Picture AAP/David Clark

DOG owners are terrified to walk their pets at one of Brisbane's most popular parks amid fears up to four animals died from suspected baiting.

Newstead residents gathered at Waterfront Park yesterday to scour the earth for any evidence of what could have caused the deaths after outcry from concerned locals that someone had been targeting dogs in the area.

Brisbane City Council officers also inspected the area, and it has been reported to police.

Teresa Griffo, 20 said she feels as though her heart had been ripped out of her chest" after her 10-month-old pup Berlin died just eight hours after playing at the Newstead park on Thursday afternoon.

Teresa Griffo's dog Berlin who was poisoned at the dog park

"A part of me just went with her [Berlin], she was very, very important to me," she said.

"They [vets] said it was definitely something Berlin had ingested but they just don't know what."

"I just don't want anyone else to go through this, it's awful."

She said she had been overwhelmed by the amount of love and support the community has shown, gathering at the park to try and solve the mystery around the suspected baitings.

Owner Kellie Jones was "devastated" her dog Kiody was the victim of a suspected baiting. But in the aftermath she has said she is "really angry" at the thought someone was targeting Newstead dogs.

Kiody died on Tuesday after eating poison.

"I need to know the answer, I can't have closure until I know what it was," she said.

"My daughter has not stopped crying.

"Between 2 and 4 on Sunday she was at the park but come Monday morning she started to get really wobbly in the legs and then paralysis set in by lunchtime from her neck down.

"But on Tuesday morning she still wasn't making any progress, and then her organs started failing, her lungs and heart went, she was resuscitated but we ended up having to euthanise her."

Ms Jones spent more than $3500 on toxicology reports to discover what had caused her otherwise healthy pet's death but Kiody tested negative for snake, tick and other bites and a range of known toxins.

Meat was reportedly found scattered throughout the park.

"I have discussed with another local vet the potential that it could have been 1080 poison - which is a powder diluted in water and can be injected into food," she said.

Both owners have warned others about walking their dogs and using the off leash park after their dogs tragic deaths.

A local vet has said there could be as many as four dog deaths in the past weeks that all presented to their clinic with similar symptoms and have died as a result of a toxin.

Concerned residents urged their local councillor Vicki Howard to act, and have called on her to hold a community meeting to put an end to the deaths.

Ms Howard joined the community to clean up after earlier saying that council had inspected the area and found no evidence of bait but were committed to working with police on the matter.

"I was absolutely shocked and devastated to hear of reports of suspected dog poisoning in Newstead.