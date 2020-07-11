It is a bit ruff with a sausage snatcher on the loose

A shaken dog owner is warning others about a mystery man after her incident with the sausage snatcher.

A MYSTERY man is said to have attempted to snatch a pair of sausage dogs in a brazen daylight incident that has shaken the dachshunds' owner.

Pimpama woman Jodie Cunningham says she is speaking out to warn other dog owners in the area, fearing they might not be so lucky if the man makes another attempt.

Ms Cunningham said the incident occurred while she was waiting for a friend at Damien Leeding Memorial Park, Oxenford, on Wednesday morning.

She said a man she did not know approached and offered her $1000 for her dogs, Boston and Yogi, before grabbing the lead of one of the dogs and trying to make off.

"I was sitting at the lake waiting for a girlfriend, having a coffee on Facetime with my sister, then this guy came up," Ms Cunningham said.

"First thing he did was he came up and said they are naughty.

"I was so confused.

"He kept going, saying he wanted the sausages and I was like, oh my god."

Ms Cunningham said she tried to ignore the man and continue her phone conversation.

"He then asked if they were for sale, he would give me $1000. I said not for a million!"

But the man then grabbed the leash of one of the dogs and attempted to walk off, she said.

"That was enough for me. I stood up and grabbed the leash back and he just walked off.

"I thought he was going but he then sat on the grass outside the off-leash park watching the dogs."

Ms Cunningham's friend arrived with another sausage dog.

"I told her don't leave unless you have someone here. I had someone else walk me to my car.

"The whole thing was very frightening."

Ms Cunningham said she reported the incident to police via Policelink, but no official complaint had been filed.

She described the man as middle aged and said he spoke with an accent.

