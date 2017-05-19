Dog lovers to pack together at Million Paws Walk

MILLION PAWS WALK: Ingela Warwick with Frodo and Nicole Allison with Mavis prepare for this weekend's walk.

WANNA go for a walk? Yes? A walk? Yes you do!

Hundreds of dog lovers are straining at the leash to bring their canine companions to Tannum Sands on Sunday morning for the RSPCA Million Paws Walk.

The event begins at 8am at Canoe Point Park.

The Million Paws Walk is a massive fundraiser for the RSPCA, with the money raised going towards adoption and veterinary services, public campaigns and the vital work done by the RSPCA inspectorate.

The annual two-kilometre beach walk will start at 9am, but the event also boasts a range of attractions for dogs and dog-lovers who might not be quite ready to go the distance.

A range of stalls with useful services and information, including a facility to update or renew pet registration details, will be available to peruse on the day, along with a raffle, live entertainment and sausage sizzle.

Prizes for the best frisbee catch, cutest pet, and biggest and smallest dogs will be awarded - as well as slightly less prestigious prizes for noisiest dog, tongue exposure and 'most amorous'.

A fashion parade will also see prizes awarded for the best team costume and best human/pet look-alike.

RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said there was no other event like the Million Paws Walk all year.

"It's great to have everyone down there chatting and socialising, all the dog lovers,” she said.

"The best part is seeing dogs we previously adopted out.

"I've been doing this for about eight years now and it's just great to see how well they look and how fat they've gotten.”