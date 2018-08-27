Amazing video: Mt Larcom boarding kennel property on market

EVER wanted to quit your job, escape to the countryside and be surrounded by dogs?

Dream no more. A property that comes with a facilitated dog boarding kennel has hit the market.

But you'd better be quick to get your paws on the deal at 356 Mt Larcom Bracewell Rd, Machine Creek.

The tender for owner Randall Hornery's property closes on November 9.

Dog heaven: 356 Mt Larcom Bracewell Rd has hit the market

The Gladstone Ports Corporation plant operator bought the lifestyle property almost a decade ago and has run the dog boarding kennels for the past three years.

"You meet a lot of great dogs and when the owners go away for a couple of months you grow quite attached to them," Mr Hornery said.

"My partner Di is a nurse at the hospital and we are just far too busy to keep operating.

"We have a number of staff who take care of the kennels but it's time to downsize."

Mr Hornery, who was raised on cattle properties and trained horses in Moranbah, bought the property after he was attracted to the space.

"It comes with everything you would ever need," he said.

The father of three said the property was perfect for his favourite sport of cutting - a western-style equestrian competition.

"The kennels have been a good source of extra income but the property needs an animal lover," Mr Hornery said.

"It would be perfect for someone to live on and work on full-time."

The property features 44 kennels that can home up to 80 dogs as well as a four-bedroom house, two-bedroom worker cottage and large sheds.