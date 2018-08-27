Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
356 Mount Larcom Bracewell Road.
356 Mount Larcom Bracewell Road. LOCATIONS Estate Agents
News

Amazing video: Mt Larcom boarding kennel property on market

Hannah Sbeghen
by
27th Aug 2018 6:30 AM

EVER wanted to quit your job, escape to the countryside and be surrounded by dogs?

Dream no more. A property that comes with a facilitated dog boarding kennel has hit the market.

But you'd better be quick to get your paws on the deal at 356 Mt Larcom Bracewell Rd, Machine Creek.

The tender for owner Randall Hornery's property closes on November 9.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation plant operator bought the lifestyle property almost a decade ago and has run the dog boarding kennels for the past three years.

 

356 Mount Larcom Bracewell Road
356 Mount Larcom Bracewell Road LOCATIONS Estate Agents

"You meet a lot of great dogs and when the owners go away for a couple of months you grow quite attached to them," Mr Hornery said.

"My partner Di is a nurse at the hospital and we are just far too busy to keep operating.

"We have a number of staff who take care of the kennels but it's time to downsize."

 

356 Mount Larcom Bracewell Road
356 Mount Larcom Bracewell Road LOCATIONS Estate Agents

Mr Hornery, who was raised on cattle properties and trained horses in Moranbah, bought the property after he was attracted to the space.

"It comes with everything you would ever need," he said.

The father of three said the property was perfect for his favourite sport of cutting - a western-style equestrian competition.

"The kennels have been a good source of extra income but the property needs an animal lover," Mr Hornery said.

"It would be perfect for someone to live on and work on full-time."

The property features 44 kennels that can home up to 80 dogs as well as a four-bedroom house, two-bedroom worker cottage and large sheds.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Lease puts Gladstone's bowls club expansion on back-burner

    Lease puts Gladstone's bowls club expansion on back-burner

    News Gladstone Bowls Club disappointed by Council lease decision with offer much less than expected.

    Gladstone man's mobility chair taken for joy ride and dumped

    Gladstone man's mobility chair taken for joy ride and dumped

    News The father of two relies on the $9000 mobility chair daily

    Auckland St car race turns ugly with one person in hospital

    Auckland St car race turns ugly with one person in hospital

    News A 26-YEAR-OLD female driver was transported to Gladstone hospital

    • 27th Aug 2018 8:17 AM
    Window of Gladstone MP's office smashed

    Window of Gladstone MP's office smashed

    News A few "bad eggs” are ruining the region's reputation

    Local Partners