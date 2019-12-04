Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dog fight: Brute’s bloody attack on woman’s pet

by Georgia Clark
4th Dec 2019 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are on the hunt for a man and his pet mini-schnauzer after he launched into a brutal assault on a woman's dog, knocking out its front teeth.

Sootie the dog was left howling in pain after the sickening attack in the Sydney CBD overnight.

 

Sickening attack.. Police want to talk to this man. Picture: NSW Police.
Sickening attack.. Police want to talk to this man. Picture: NSW Police.

 

Its owner had been sitting on a bench in the Rocks at the corner of Argyle and Kent Street with her two dogs - Sootie and Timmy - at 10pm when she was suddenly approached by the stranger walking his schnauzer.

The man, aged in his 60s, approached the woman before his dog began viciously growling and barking at her dogs.

Sootie then growled back at the schnauzer and the man violently lashed out, kicking the dog in the face, knocking out its front teeth.

A confrontation broke out between the man and woman and the man then grabbed the woman's phone, throwing it on the ground and stomping on it before fleeing.

Police are now asking the public for assistance following the attack, releasing images of a man 170cm tall with ginger/grey hair, a medium build and black clothes.

Anyone who recognises the man or witnessed the attack is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

animal abuse dog attack dog fight dogs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        KEEP INFORMED: Smoke in region as bushfire continues

        premium_icon KEEP INFORMED: Smoke in region as bushfire continues

        News SMOKE will continue to affect the region today as the Colosseum bushfire burns for the ninth day.

        One in hospital after motorbike, truck crash

        premium_icon One in hospital after motorbike, truck crash

        News A MAN has been taken to hospital after a motorbike and truck accident in Boyne...

        Museum collection revamped ahead of East Shores move

        premium_icon Museum collection revamped ahead of East Shores move

        News A TREASURED museum has taken a good look at its collection before making a move to...

        Dental practice helps disadvantaged youth

        premium_icon Dental practice helps disadvantaged youth

        News Fanelli Dental is known for educating kids on oral hygiene, and this new move will...