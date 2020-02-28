Dog carer’s ‘heart rips’ as only 6 spots left

AN ANIMAL rescue group worker says there’s only six spots left at the centre.

Once these are filled, dogs will be euthanised.

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group is “desperately” seeking new foster carers to look after dogs and puppies.

Adoption co-ordinator Karen Uridge said since January 16 dogs had come from the pound and into the rescue group’s care.

“It’s just the unwanted dogs that come in that no one wants to pick up,” Ms Uridge said.

“We really need these guys not locked up in kennels anymore.”

Ms Uridge said the rescue group was almost at capacity and once the centre was full, dogs would be put down.

“It really rips my heart because there is so many wonderful dogs there but my carers are full right now,” she said.

“I’ve got to start turning dogs away because I’ve got nowhere else to put them.

“We like to put them in foster homes so they get the feeling of being loved.”

Ms Uridge said it was very important people researched dog breeds before purchasing.

“Big dogs are the main ones getting surrendered as people get them as puppies then decide they don’t want them anymore,” she said.

“Before buying, people need to research the breed they are looking at.

“Just because it’s cute as a puppy doesn’t mean it will stay like that.”

The rescue group is seeking carers for big and medium dogs, as well as puppies.

All food, flea and worming treatments and vet expenses are paid for.

Foster carers only need to have a secure yard and a loving environment.

“We are seriously desperate,” Ms Uridge said.

If you would like to foster an animal, email Karen at info@gladstoneanimalrescue.com.au for an application.