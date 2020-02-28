Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dixie
Dixie
News

Dog carer’s ‘heart rips’ as only 6 spots left

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Feb 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ANIMAL rescue group worker says there’s only six spots left at the centre.

Once these are filled, dogs will be euthanised.

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group is “desperately” seeking new foster carers to look after dogs and puppies.

Adoption co-ordinator Karen Uridge said since January 16 dogs had come from the pound and into the rescue group’s care.

“It’s just the unwanted dogs that come in that no one wants to pick up,” Ms Uridge said.

“We really need these guys not locked up in kennels anymore.”

Ms Uridge said the rescue group was almost at capacity and once the centre was full, dogs would be put down.

“It really rips my heart because there is so many wonderful dogs there but my carers are full right now,” she said.

Photos
View Gallery

“I’ve got to start turning dogs away because I’ve got nowhere else to put them.

“We like to put them in foster homes so they get the feeling of being loved.”

Ms Uridge said it was very important people researched dog breeds before purchasing.

“Big dogs are the main ones getting surrendered as people get them as puppies then decide they don’t want them anymore,” she said.

“Before buying, people need to research the breed they are looking at.

“Just because it’s cute as a puppy doesn’t mean it will stay like that.”

The rescue group is seeking carers for big and medium dogs, as well as puppies.

All food, flea and worming treatments and vet expenses are paid for.

Foster carers only need to have a secure yard and a loving environment.

“We are seriously desperate,” Ms Uridge said.

If you would like to foster an animal, email Karen at info@gladstoneanimalrescue.com.au for an application.

gladstone animal rescue group pound
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sick of the boom and the bust’: Gladstone's hydrogen future

        premium_icon ‘Sick of the boom and the bust’: Gladstone's hydrogen future

        News A CAUTIOUS approach has been taken with comparisons between Gladstone’s LNG boom and a burgeoning hydrogen industry.

        New GP joins team at Gladstone practice

        premium_icon New GP joins team at Gladstone practice

        Health Dr Shafiq Mamon brings a wealth of knowledge about skin cancer

        ‘Pretty much impossible’: GP hiring challenges ahead

        premium_icon ‘Pretty much impossible’: GP hiring challenges ahead

        Health Why this medical practice struggled to find a doctor

        Briggsy’s Birds: This bird outsources its parenting

        premium_icon Briggsy’s Birds: This bird outsources its parenting

        News The fan-tailed cuckoo has a distinctive high-pitched trilling call