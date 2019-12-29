Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dog attack.
Dog attack.
News

DOG BITE: Woman hospitalised after dog attack in Rockhampton

Jack Evans
29th Dec 2019 10:01 AM | Updated: 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland Ambulance have confirmed a one female was transported to Rockhampton Hospital with injuries to her face and arm following a dog bite last night.

The incident was reported on Princess Street in Berserker at 7pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said they did not attend the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed the woman in her 20s was not the owner of the dog.

At this stage it remains unclear whether action against the dog will be taken.

The woman is in a stable condition.

Rockhampton Regional Council has been approached for comment.

dog attack queendsland police service queensland ambulance and emergency services rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

        premium_icon GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

        News A MURDER hearing, two brothers caught with over 400 child porn images and a sickening attempted rape video; 2019 was a most shocking and wicked year for court cases...

        Man burnt in BBQ incident

        premium_icon Man burnt in BBQ incident

        News The man was taken to hospital with several burns to his body.

        PHOTOS: Sunny day at Tannum

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Sunny day at Tannum

        News Lots of people headed down to Millennium Esplanade on Saturday, were you there?

        PHOTOS: Fun at East Shores

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun at East Shores

        News The water play park at East Shores attracted a lot of people looking to cool off on...