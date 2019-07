TRANSPORT: A woman in her 70s has been transported to Gladstone hospital after she was bitten by a dog in Tannum Sands.

TRANSPORT: A woman in her 70s has been transported to Gladstone hospital after she was bitten by a dog in Tannum Sands. Bev Lacey

AN elderly woman has been taken to hospital after she was bitten by a dog in Tannum Sands this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to Millennium Esplanade at 10.08am where a woman in her 70s had been bitten on the arm by a dog.

She was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.