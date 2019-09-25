DOG BAITING: What penalties can courts dish out?

Jackie and Lucky died over the weekend in a suspected dog baiting incident at a Glenella home.

ANYONE convicted of dog baiting could face up to seven years jail if convicted under the Criminal Code.

Mackay police are investigating after two jack russell dogs were cruelly killed in a suspected baiting incident at a Glenella home over the weekend.

Owner Brooke Anderson returned to her Wheeler Dr address Saturday night to one pup named Lucky seriously ill - he died about 8.40pm.

Jackie and Lucky at their home.

The family found Jackie the next morning dead in the garden.

The RSPCA has slammed the deaths as completely and totally unacceptable.

"Particularly with some bait mixtures the dogs don't die a quick death, it can be a prolonged and painful death," RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said.

Mr Beatty said dog baiting could be prosecuted under both the Criminal Code and Animal Care and Protection Act.

A charge of serious animal cruelty has a maximum penalty of seven years jail.

While anyone convicted of injuring animals faces up to two years jail, or three years if the offence was committed by night, or up to a $66,725 fine.

Mr Beatty said if charged with dog baiting under the Animal care and Protection Act, the maximum penalty was two years jail or up to a $40,035 fine.

While the offence of animal cruelty has a maximum penalty of three years jail or up to a $266,900 fine.

Mr Beatty said leaving baits for unsuspecting animals was "outlandish and upsetting".

"We urge anyone who thinks their dog has been baited to get to the vet as quickly as possible … time can really be crucial," he said.