A MAN is in hospital after being bitten in the face by a dog last night in Rockhampton.

At 10.46pm, paramedics were called to an incident where a man in his 20s was bitten by a dog in Park Avenue.

He suffered a facial injury and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.