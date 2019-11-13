Menu
‘Doesn’t feel like it’s here’: School formals begin

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NERVOUS but excited was how Gladstone State High School students Tia Warry and Jayden Rowe felt as they waited at the marina to head to their school formal.

With graduation days away the pair said it hadn’t hit them that 12 years of school was over.

“It was like the whole year kind of built up to it but now that it’s here it doesn’t feel like it’s going to happen,” Tia said.

“I feel like it won’t kick in until next year when everyone goes back to school and we don’t.”

“It doesn’t feel like it’s here at all,” Jayden said.

Following graduation Tia is headed on a cruise while Jayden will be sticking around Gladstone with his friends.

Tia plans to study occupational therapy at university while Jayden will continue his mechanic apprenticeship.

Look out for the formal feature with all the photos from Gladstone formals in The Observer next month.

Gladstone Observer

