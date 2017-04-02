Dodgy tradies target vulnerable Queenslanders during flood repairs

ON THE LOOK-OUT: Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath (left) is warning vulnerable Queenslanders to ask for licences from door-to-door tradies before forking out cash.

ATTORNEY General Yvette D'Ath has issued a warning for Queenslanders cleaning up in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie to look out for "dodgy door-to-door traders".

Mrs D'Ath said previous natural disasters had been followed by a jump in reports of door-to-door repairers to the Office of Fair Trading.

"Itinerant door-to-door traders have been known to target disaster affected areas, offering services such as tree clearing and rubbish removal but after receiving upfront payment they leave the area without completing the work," she said.

Mrs D'Ath said most Queenslanders looked out for each other after a cyclone or flood, but a small minority seemed to want to take advantage of people at their most vulnerable.

"Door-to-door trading is a legitimate method of operation, and often after disasters consumers are pleased businesses have made it into their area to provide services," she said.

A newly-created State Government online register, designed to make it easier for residents to find local, licenced contractors, is not available to Gladstone tradespeople as the town is not an officially disaster-declared area.

But Mrs D'Ath said people could take some simple steps before handing over money to door-to-door repairers to avoid being ripped off.

Contact your insurer as soon as possible after any damage to your home.

Take before and after photographs if temporary repairs are necessary.

Request licence details, an ABN and contact information from door-to-door traders.

Builders and plumbers should be licenced by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission. Licences can be checked at qbcc.qld.gov.au or by calling 13 93 33.

Electrical contractors should be licenced by the Electrical Safety Office. Licences can be checked at worksafe.qld.gov.au or by calling 1300 362 128.

Request a tax invoice or receipt for any work completed on your home.

Avoid making large upfront payments, especially to businesses or individuals you haven't dealt with before.

For more information visit qld.gov.au/fairtrading or call 13 QGOV (13 74 68).