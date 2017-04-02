30°
News

Dodgy tradies target vulnerable Queenslanders during flood repairs

Andrew Thorpe
| 2nd Apr 2017 12:02 PM
ON THE LOOK-OUT: Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath (left) is warning vulnerable Queenslanders to ask for licences from door-to-door tradies before forking out cash.
ON THE LOOK-OUT: Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath (left) is warning vulnerable Queenslanders to ask for licences from door-to-door tradies before forking out cash. Lea Emery

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ATTORNEY General Yvette D'Ath has issued a warning for Queenslanders cleaning up in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie to look out for "dodgy door-to-door traders".

Mrs D'Ath said previous natural disasters had been followed by a jump in reports of door-to-door repairers to the Office of Fair Trading.

"Itinerant door-to-door traders have been known to target disaster affected areas, offering services such as tree clearing and rubbish removal but after receiving upfront payment they leave the area without completing the work," she said.

Mrs D'Ath said most Queenslanders looked out for each other after a cyclone or flood, but a small minority seemed to want to take advantage of people at their most vulnerable.

"Door-to-door trading is a legitimate method of operation, and often after disasters consumers are pleased businesses have made it into their area to provide services," she said.

A newly-created State Government online register, designed to make it easier for residents to find local, licenced contractors, is not available to Gladstone tradespeople as the town is not an officially disaster-declared area.

But Mrs D'Ath said people could take some simple steps before handing over money to door-to-door repairers to avoid being ripped off.

  • Contact your insurer as soon as possible after any damage to your home.
  • Take before and after photographs if temporary repairs are necessary.
  • Request licence details, an ABN and contact information from door-to-door traders.
  • Builders and plumbers should be licenced by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission. Licences can be checked at qbcc.qld.gov.au or by calling 13 93 33.
  • Electrical contractors should be licenced by the Electrical Safety Office. Licences can be checked at worksafe.qld.gov.au or by calling 1300 362 128.
  • Request a tax invoice or receipt for any work completed on your home.
  • Avoid making large upfront payments, especially to businesses or individuals you haven't dealt with before.

For more information visit qld.gov.au/fairtrading or call 13 QGOV (13 74 68).

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cyclone debbie cyclone recovery dodgy tradies flood repairs tradespeople yvette d'ath

Dodgy tradies target vulnerable Queenslanders during flood repairs

Dodgy tradies target vulnerable Queenslanders during flood...

Attorney-General warns flood-damaged residents to ask for licences before forking out cash.

VIDEO: Andy the turtle swims back to health

The release of Andy, a seven year old green sea turtle.

Watch Andy the turtle swim back home.

Dark future for Gladstone's favourite Thai Van

COUNCIL BACKFLIP: Pon Creasey is upset that council have told her to stop trading in her current location.

'In the dark': Thai Van could close.

Recreational fishers look to protect barramundi bonanza

GETTING IN EARLY: Pam Hegarty was hoping to catch some big fish at the Boyne River under the Benaraby Bridge.

Mum and dad fishers could have their good fortune cut short.

Local Partners

Jobs coming from hospital project

PLANNING is under way and on track to upgrade mental health facilities in Gladstone. Work could begin as early as July.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Family affair for CQUniversity graduates

CELEBRATION: Mother and daughter, Alison and Alex Murdoch throw their mortarboards in the air after graduating at CQUniversity.

Mother and daughter amongst 70 CQU graduates.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

What's on the small screen this week

MARRIED At First Sight's couples reunite for one last boozy dinner party and the battle of the brekky shows heats up as Sunrise and the Today show hit the road.

Free entertainment for your kids these school holidays

Enjoy free activities these school holidays with CQUniversity Robotics.

List of free stuff to keep your kids amused

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

Dame Julie Andrews in a scene from the TV series Julie's Greenroom.

MARY Poppins is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

FAMILY DECISION PARENTS MUST SELL!

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 $445,000

It's all too common; the time has come for this delightful elderly couple to sell their home and relocate into Gladstone. They need to downsize from this 8094m2...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT INVESTMENTRENOVATE AND ADD VALUE&quot;SOLD AS IS WHERE IS&quot;

22 Glegg, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 4 2 2 $170,000

Unlock the true potential on offer in Gladstone. On offer is this solid timber and fibro constructed duplex dwelling consisting of 2 bedrooms both with a/c...

Spacious Family Home with a Pool!!!

30 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Situated in the family friendly suburb of Sun Valley, we are proud to present to you 30 Sun Valley Road. Set back from the street on a fully fenced 607m2(approx.)...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Gladstone's population drops for the first time in ten years

DOWNTURN: ABS population figures reveal a slight drop in Gladstone's population.

ABS statistics show effect of resources downturn.

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!