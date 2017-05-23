Dodgy car rental deal lands Gladstone man in court

A DODGY deal involving a rental car and a mate looking for a ride for the weekend saw a Gladstone man at the wrong end of the bargain

Jarred Paul Vallis pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the unlawful possession of a motor vehicle with intent to deprive.

The court heard on March 28 Vallis walked into Gladstone car rental store, Hertz, and hired a Holden Commodore vehicle for a 24-hour period.

Vallis exited the business with the keys, got in and drove only a short distance to the parking lot before getting out of the vehicle.

The court heard a staff member from Hertz saw Vallis hand the keys over to a person waiting in the car park.

When the car wasn't returned the next day by the agreed time, Hertz contacted Vallis, who tried to renegotiate the return time of the car.

By March 31, Hertz reported the car as stolen.

The same day police spotted someone getting in the car, parked in a car space at the Gladstone Square Shopping Centre (The Valley).

The car was seized; Vallis was located and taken to the police station for an interview.

Vallis told police a mate of his had asked him to hire out the car.

The same mate had given Vallis an unknown amount of money to do so, the court heard.

However, Vallis said he was unaware that the car had not been returned, and when he was notified, tried to negotiate with Hertz to extend the period.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client suffered from ADHD and the offending was the result of a "miscommunication" between him, his friend and the car rental store.

He said Vallis had since sorted the issue outside of court, hence why Hertz was not seeking restitution.

Vallis was fined $300 for the offence; the court heard he had no criminal history.

No conviction was recorded.