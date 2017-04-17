28°
Boat trip to Curtis catches out union official

Chris Lees | 17th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
There were issues when a union official visited Curtis Island during construction.
There were issues when a union official visited Curtis Island during construction.

A UNION official who once used his own boat to get to Curtis Island and bypass Bechtel's entry requirements has been refused an entry permit.

The Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union applied for an entry permit for Michael Kenneth Robinson in December last year, with the application heard on March 16.

This month Fair Work Commission senior deputy president Jonathan Hamberger ruled Mr Robinson was "not a fit and proper person to hold an entry permit".

On 19 September 2014, Mr Robinson's entry permit was suspended for one month by the commission over an incident at Curtis Island, although this was was overturned on appeal.

"The dispute was between Bechtel, the CFMEU and 15 of its officials, including Mr Robinson," the findings read.

"It concerned visits by CFMEU officials to three LNG projects being constructed on Curtis Island near Gladstone in Queensland.

"Bechtel had a series of complaints about the conduct of the officials during visits over the course of 2012 and 2013."

The Commissioner found Mr Robinson went to Curtis Island on his own private vessel, using it to ferry other officials, contrary to occupational health and safety requirements and knowing that by doing so he would bypass Bechtel's usual entry procedures, although he says the decision to use the private vessel was spontaneous.

"He also left his escort, walked on the site unescorted and failed to comply with reasonable OHS requests," the findings read.

Although the findings were overturned on appeal, in the latest findings Mr Hamberger said the decision did not undermine the findings about Mr Robinson's conduct.

The Curtis Island incident was not the only thing Mr Hamberger based his refusal to issue an entry permit to Mr Robinson on.

A dispute between the CFMEU and Lendlease, involving Mr Robinson was cited as important in Mr Hamberger's decision.

A previous Fair Work Commission ruling found the CFMEU, including Mr Robinson, were organising unprotected industrial action.

This, and another dispute with the Inpex project in the Northern Territory, was cited by Mr Hamberger in his decision not to give Mr Robinson an entry permit.

"Given Mr Robinson's previous track record of compliance with industrial law, I am not satisfied that he would perform his role as a permit holder in a way that respects the obligations of that role," Mr Hamberger found.

"This inexorably casts doubt on whether he is a fit and proper person to hold such a permit."

Gladstone Observer
