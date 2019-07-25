Doctors forced to turn Gladstone region patients away

CONCERNED: A Gladstone region practice has been forced to close it's doors to new patients.

AN ALREADY understaffed general practice service says it's becoming even tougher to attract new doctors to the region.

Tannum Family Practice has closed its doors to new patients after a general practitioner relocated to a city one week prior to a change to the region's medical classification.

As of July 1, Gladstone medical practices must hire Australian doctors who have passed their Australian GP exam or doctors who have worked in Australia for 10 years.

Practice manager Alana Downie said regardless of the change they were already "concerned” about finding a replacement GP.

"It can already take well over a year to secure a doctor, from anywhere,” Mrs Downie said.

"It's going to be hard for all of Gladstone. GPs will leave, that's the nature of the beast.”

In the eight years she has been practice manager she said they have never had an Australian applicant.

With one position vacant and another GP on annual leave the practice has three doctors who are fully booked up to a week in advance.

She said their Gladstone practice was one of the only bulk-billing doctors open seven days a week, but she worries that may not be sustainable.

"We've tried to stay bulk billing but it's really pushing us to change,” she said.

"You want people to access affordable health care when it is truly needed.”

She encouraged patients who were unable to book appointments to voice concerns to Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.

BITS medical practice manager Nicole Dickhaut, who spoke to The Observer last week about her concerns on the reclassification, said she was still hopeful the decision would be reversed.

Ms Dickhaut acknowledged the need to address the oversupply of GPs in cities and the under-supply in rural areas through the reclassification however the consequences of the change for Gladstone were very concerning.

"In the popular areas, there are many, many bulk-billing GPS that struggle to fill up their appointment book, while we have problems to open up the book to new appointments,” Ms Dickhaut said.

She agreed with Mrs Downie that the way to invoke change was through "political pressure.”

Last week Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the change ensured a better distributed and well-supported health workforce that can meet emerging community needs.

"The new Distribution Priority Area system takes into consideration the GP services an area receives, demographics and socio-economic factors of patients rather than the simple GP to population ratio which was used to determine Districts of Workforce Shortage,” Mr O'Dowd said.

Yesterday a spokesperson for Mr O'Dowd said he was liaising with the Department of Health to make sure he is kept up to date on the situation.