Calliope Medical Centre has one doctor working Wednesdays but will soon have three doctors working Monday to Thursday.
Doctors at Calliope will soon be available four days

Noor Gillani
by
11th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
CALLIOPE residents can look forward to accessing a doctor an extra three days a week.

Calliope Medical Centre has one doctor working Wednesdays but will soon have three doctors working Monday to Thursday.

Practice manager Annette Coleborn, who also manages Gladstone GP Superclinic, said the two new doctors were already part of the team at Gladstone.

She said Dr Ladan Nasiri Kamran works Wednesdays and from February 21 Dr Haseeb Ahmed will begin working Thursdays.

Dr Irfan Hameed will work on Mondays and Tuesdays from March 4.

Ms Coleborn said residents needed to support the Calliope centre if they wished to continue having access to doctors and services.

"I have been very passionate about providing a much-needed medical service for the Calliope community and surrounds since the closure of the former centre,” she said.

"It has been a long and hard process but finally things are coming together for us to provide these services.

Current allied health professionals at the clinic include physiotherapist Courtney Hallinan, psychologists Paul Grant and Daniel Joubert and podiatrist Tracey Dieters.

