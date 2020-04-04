Doctor encourages patience over flu shots

FLU season may look a little different this year as the region adapts to the coronavirus pandemic.

And as the Federal Government urges people to get the flu shot, medical centres are adapting to ensure the needles are delivered with social distancing in mind.

BITS Medical Centre's doctor Gaston Boulanger said the practice was operating a drive-in flu vaccination clinic as part of its stringent measures.

"You tell the staff which park you're in and the nurse or doctor comes out and gives you the needle and you stay in the car," he said.

This way, no patients enter the clinic.

However, Dr Boulanger is asking people to be patient, as the clinic builds up supply.

He said they could not immunise thousands of people at once because of limited space since the needles had to be stored in a special fridge.

"We had about 400 needles from the government and gave the first lot to the nursing home patients because they're very vulnerable," he said.

Despite high demand, there will be enough needles to go around, but Dr Boulanger said it would take a couple of months to get them out to the community.

And while the needle doesn't defend against coronavirus, Dr Boulanger said it would help boost flu resistance.