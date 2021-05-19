Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith is suing Nine newspapers for defamation over reports alleging he committed war crimes.
Former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith is suing Nine newspapers for defamation over reports alleging he committed war crimes.
News

Docs handed over in Ben Roberts-Smith case

by Lane Sainty
19th May 2021 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM

The Australian Federal Police has handed over documents in the high-profile defamation case brought by former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith against Nine newspapers.

The Victoria Cross recipient is suing The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times over reports alleging he committed war crimes during his deployment in Afghanistan and assaulted a woman in Canberra.

Mr Roberts-Smith strongly denies the allegations. The newspapers will vigorously defend its reporting at an eight-week trial due to start on June 7.

The Federal Court heard on Wednesday morning that the Nine newspapers have sought “copies of handwritten notes or envelopes” provided to the AFP by John McLeod in connection with an investigation into Mr Roberts-Smith.

Ben Roberts-Smith is suing The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times over reports alleging he committed war crimes during his deployment in Afghanistan and assaulted a woman in Canberra.
Ben Roberts-Smith is suing The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times over reports alleging he committed war crimes during his deployment in Afghanistan and assaulted a woman in Canberra.

The newspapers are also seeking a letter or envelope concerning a witness in the proceedings known as Person 18.

The AFP has since provided some documents to court, but advised Nine’s lawyers it would make a public interest immunity (PII) claim over others on the basis they relate to an ongoing criminal investigation.

A PII claim allows the government to argue it is in the public interest for certain documents to not to be released.

The newspapers have also sought phone records from Mr Roberts-Smith, with Telstra and Optus each providing documents to the court.

His lawyer Matthew Richardson asked for early access to one document in order to ascertain if it contained phone numbers relating to Mr Roberts-Smith’s employment at Channel 7 or “other personal matters”.

Registrar Meredith Cridland said he could have them until Friday afternoon, at which point Nine would gain access.

Mr Roberts-Smith has taken leave from his role at the network while the defamation case plays out.

The matter is next in court on May 21.

Originally published as Docs handed over in Ben Roberts-Smith case

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: How you could get a better night’s sleep

        Premium Content Revealed: How you could get a better night’s sleep

        Lifestyle “Another habit to acquire is to ditch the tech an hour before bed.”

        How Curtis Island residents can score free pizza

        Premium Content How Curtis Island residents can score free pizza

        Community People on Curtis Island can receive free pizza for an entire weekend thanks to an...

        Person hospitalised after two-vehicle crash in CBD

        Premium Content Person hospitalised after two-vehicle crash in CBD

        News Emergency services were called to Tranberg and Baillie Streets at 8am.

        Truck crashes into pole on Dawson Hwy

        Premium Content Truck crashes into pole on Dawson Hwy

        News Crews were called to Clinton on Wednesday morning.