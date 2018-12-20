'Do your research': Petrol prices cheap for Christmas

FILL UP NOW: Prices are below $1.30 per litre in the Gladstone Region.

NOW is a good time for people to fill up for the Christmas period, as fuel prices in the Gladstone region are at cheaper levels.

According to the RACQ Fair Fuel, their recommended price of unleaded petrol for the region is $1.29 per litre.

The cheapest petrol in the CBD is at Metro Petroleum Gladstone on Toolooa St is selling unleaded at $1.26 a litre.

United South Gladstone comes in second with unleaded setting at $1.27 per litre.

Caltex Boyne Island is third, selling unleaded at $1.27 a litre, with BP Boyne Island next at $1.28 per litre.

Most other petrol stations in the region are selling unleaded at around $1.29-$1.30 per litre, which is close to what the RACQ recommends as a fair fuel price.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said fuel prices in the region will go down even further.

"Since the start of December the unleaded price in Gladstone has fallen 11 cents per litre and has dropped nearly 20 per cent, or 29cpl since the start of November,” she said.

"Diesel in Gladstone has also fallen, albeit to a lesser extent...dropping 6cpl since the beginning of December.

"We expect unleaded and diesel prices in Gladstone to continue to steadily fall over the next few weeks.”

Ms Ross said the reason for the drop in fuel was because retailers were finally passing on the savings to motorists.

"In October, we saw global oil prices reach four-year highs and since then, the oil price has fallen 32 per cent,” she said.

The RACQ also gives tips to motorists who are looking for a better deal.

"Before hitting the road, make sure you're doing your research on where the cheapest prices are so you're only ever supporting those servos doing the best by drivers,” Ms Ross said.

"Christmas will come and go, but competition is the key to driving down those prices in the long run.”