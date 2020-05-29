Do you want water with that?

AGRICULTURAL POTENTIAL: The floodgates have opened for CQ farmers to bid for water allocations from the future Rookwood Weir.

AGRICULTURAL POTENTIAL: The floodgates have opened for CQ farmers to bid for water allocations from the future Rookwood Weir.

WATER from the $352 million Rookwood Weir is up for grabs for Gladstone region farmers who can bid for entitlements from next month.

Tenders will open from June 23, for entitlements of 500 megalitres or more, with contracts to be in place by September.

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher encouraged all farmers in the Duaringa area to take a good look at the information about the water from Rookwood Weir.

“This is a great opportunity for growers to consider making the move to higher value irrigated crops,” he said.

“It’s easy to just download the information memorandum and take a look, even if you haven’t been considering change or expansion.”

“It could be the first step towards higher returns and a stronger, more resilient business in the future.”

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said this was the first significant development in water infrastructure and supply in CQ in more than a decade.

“Rookwood Weir will underpin production and industrial expansion in the Fitzroy for years to come – all of which means local jobs for the CQ community,” he said.

ROOKWOOD PLANS: Sunwater has released a number of images showing the design and orientation of Rookwood Weir.

Sunwater has released an information memorandum setting out the two-stage sales process, with a second tender for smaller lots in 2022.

The first tender makes available up to 30,000 megalitres of medium priority water for agricultural and non-urban use after September.

The second tender will make at least 7500 megalitres of smaller medium priority allocations available.

Consultation continues with local farmers, urban water authorities and industry on options for how the water in the weir could be allocated.

All options in the Statement of Proposals include high priority water for Gladstone and medium priority water for farmers.

Feedback on the Statement of Proposals is open until 12 June.

Consultation will be integrated into an amended Fitzroy Basin Water Plan, which will be released for more feedback in the second half of 2020.

To see the statement of proposals visit and tender information visit www.sunwater.com.au/projects/rookwood-weir-project.