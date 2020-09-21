Do you want quarantine in Gladstone?

Goondoon St Gladstone and Gladstone Harbour taken from a DJI Mavic Air 2 drone.

Goondoon St Gladstone and Gladstone Harbour taken from a DJI Mavic Air 2 drone.

OPINION: Gladstone, the possibility is very real that the city could become a regional Queensland quarantine hub.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk agreed at the National Cabinet to take 1000 returned Australian travellers per week into quarantine, suggesting Gladstone, Cairns and Brisbane as potential locations.

Today, Deputy Premier Steven Miles confirmed Gladstone is on the radar, “There’s certainly other regional locations that could assist. Gladstone is one of them.”

Since the pandemic began, the 63,000 people strong Gladstone Local Government Area has seen only one case of COVID-19, who has since recovered.

Across the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service region there have been only 10 cases of the virus.

Currently there are nine active self-quarantine notices in the region from the 1446 that have been issued to local residents.

Gladstone has escaped unscathed and the region as a whole has faired very well on the mortality scale so far, compared to our southern cousins.

We saw what happened in Victoria when this went ahead.

Hotels spreading the virus, people breaking quarantine, entire (public housing) unit blocks in lockdown accommodating thousands.

Then an entire state in lockdown with the ominous ADF presence helping the police.

Days where the number of deaths in the were in the 40s, and the number of cases in the 400s.

Is this what you want potentially exposed in Gladstone?

Do you want to be able to go anywhere in the region with little fear of coronavirus, as we currently do?

Please tell us what you think?

Related stories:

Gladstone could become quarantine city: Deputy Premier

Qurantine hotels would support jobs: Butcher

Flight with positive COVID-19 case continued to Gladstone