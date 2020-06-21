Do you think Queensland’s border should reopen?

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the border closures will be reviewed at the end of June, with July 10 a potential date for reopening. Photographer: Liam Kidston

CARAVAN park owners in the Gladstone region have mixed feelings about the Queensland borders remaining closed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the decision will be reviewed at the end of June, with the most likely date being July 10, for the borders to be reopened, provided there isn’t a second wave of COVID-19.

That date is now being questioned, as Victoria recorded 25 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

Queensland currently sits at three active cases of the virus, with no new cases in the past 24 hours and a total of 1066 cases recorded.

The Gladstone Local Government area has registered only the one case of COVID-19.

On Friday, MP Glenn Butcher said provided there is no second wave of the virus, the borders should be reopened on July 10, as the Premier stated.

We asked “What do you think should happen with the border closures?”

Peter Collins of Rockhampton.

Peter Collins of Rockhampton - I think they should have shut the national border earlier and left the internal borders open. A lot of people could have stayed at work then.

Scott Sweeney of Gladstone.

Scott Sweeney of Gladstone - I think we should keep the borders shut at the moment. I have family in Victoria but we are doing well in Queensland at the moment.

Jason Chandler of Tannum Sands

Jason Chandler of Tannum Sands - I don’t really have an issue with the borders being closed. It doesn’t bother me.

Mark Boyd of Gladstone.

Mark Boyd of Gladstone - The sooner the borders are open the better it will be.