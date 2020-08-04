Do you know who in Gladstone went to war?

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd is encouraging locals to research their family history on a new Government portal. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd is encouraging locals to research their family history on a new Government portal. Picture: Rodney Stevens

HISTORY has shaped who we are as people and a nation, so with the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II approaching, Gladstone residents are being encouraged to learn about their family history online.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd and Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Chester said Gladstone residents now had access to a new portal loaded with information.

As part of the 75th anniversary of VJ day on August 15, the Boyne Tannum RSL sub-branch will hold a wreath laying ceremony at the Stirling Park cenotaph.

This will be followed by a community BBQ at the RSL hall at Tannum Sands.

Having been invited to the celebrations, Mr O’Dowd said the traditions of the Anzac spirit and what soldiers fought and died for, helped shape the region and its people today.

“I fully supports the Anzac traditions and memories of our fallen,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“I will be proudly representing The Federal Government and encourage the citizens of Flynn to learn more about the stories of our Second World War veterans as the 75th Anniversary of the end of the war on 15th August approaches.”

Remembering the fallen: The 75th anniversary of WWII ending

Can you help? Search for WWII relics and stories

A screenshot of the Federal Government's new Anzac portal.

In the midst of the current global COVID-19 pandemic, Mr O’Dowd said it was more important than ever to help each other out.

“In these unprecedented times it is important that we all give a hand up to each other and not a foot down,” he said.

“Through drought, bushfire, floods and now the pandemic, our people have kept forging determinedly ahead as they fight for their livelihoods, their families and communities- this is what is important to Flynn.”

Minister Chester said there was no better time for Gladstone locals to uncover and capture the stories of these one million people and ensure they lived on.

“It is easier than ever before to research a family member’s military history,” he said.

“The Department of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA) has brought together all of its nominal rolls, including the Second World War nominal roll, into one website to make it easier to search and find information on those Australians who served in this war.

“The National Archives of Australia is working to digitise all of its Second World War records and the Australian War Memorial also has a wide range of useful information just a click away.

“I encourage all Australians to look into their family’s Second World War history and capture these stories, and to visit the governments new Anzac Portal website to learn more about a war that changed our nation’s history forever.”

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories