'Do you know who I f***ing am?': Man threatens to get police fired

Sarah Barnham
30th Jun 2017 2:14 AM
Queensland Police Service badge on uniform, Monday, July 27, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
Queensland Police Service badge on uniform, Monday, July 27, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle Kevin Farmer

A GLADSTONE man with his own claim to fame spent a night behind bars after threatening police with his identity.

Brandon Lewis Bock, 27, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of assault or obstruct police while adversely affected by alcohol, one count of assault or obstruct police and one count commit public nuisance in or within the vicinity of a licensed premises.

The court heard on June 10 at about 4.01 am police were called to a location about 15m away from the Lightbox Wine and Espresso Bar, where Bock and a work associate were arguing loudly.

Police approached the pair and asked for identification; Bock become enraged and began to swear at the officers.

"Do you know who my f****ing father is?” he shouted.

"Do you know who I am?”

Bock repeatedly swore at and abused police, telling them his father was a "judge in Brisbane”.

He told police he was going "have their badges” and repeatedly asked for their names and badge numbers. Bock's work associate tried to calm him down however Bock pushed him in the chest.

Bock told police: "I'll f***ing get you,” the court heard.

By this point, police had had enough and tried to get Bock into the back of the police vehicle.

Bock refused and began to struggle, making it difficult for officers to get him to the car.

He was restrained by officers, but stiffened and dropped his body to make it more difficult.

Bock was taken to the watch-house, and repeatedly asked officers to call his babysitter, who was at home looking after his four-year-old son.

Police tried to move him to a 'violent detention cell' but Bock pushed past officers, making it impossible for them to close the cell door.

Defence lawyer Matt Heelan told the court his client was anxious about being arrested, given his son was at home with the babysitter.

His son, who suffers from Fragile X Syndrome, needs constant care and special attention, and being locked up made Bock anxious, the court heard.

Mr Heelan said his client was only moved to the detention call after he asked officers multiple times to call his babysitter and let her know what was going on.

Mr Heelan said police refused his client, so Bock tied his pants around his head in a fake attempt to strangle himself to get the officer's attention.

The court heard Bock worked full-time, was a single parent and spent most of the time looking after his son; a night out on the town was a rare occasion.

Bock told Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho he hadn't gotten "drunk” in more than two years, and it went to his head.

"It was all a bit much,” he said, burying his head in his hands.

Ms Ho said she understand Bock had a lot of pressure and stress riding on him, and that alcohol played a big part in his actions.

She said she also understood the mental anguish it would have caused being locked up and not able to contact the babysitter.

Bock was released absolutely without punishment or conviction, which Ms Ho noted was a very rare occurrence in her courtroom.

