Do you know how to protect yourself during a hailstorm?

THUNDER STRUCK: Only 26 percent of those surveyed know what to do in a hail storm.

THUNDER STRUCK: Only 26 percent of those surveyed know what to do in a hail storm. Brandon Livesay

QUEENSLANDERS are urged to take action when a hail storm hits for their personal safety.

New data released by the RACQ showed most people are unaware how to protect themselves and their property, with only one quarter of those surveyed saying they would take action when a hail storm is predicted.

Spokeperson Kirsty Clinton said only 26 percent of those surveyed said they'd move their car and outdoor items undercover once hail was predicted during a storm warning.

"That's pretty shocking considering this is exactly what everyone should be doing in the lead up to a severe storm," Ms Clinton said.

The Club recommends the following to prevent injury and damage.

"If you can, move your car into a garage or undercover, but never park under a tree. Bring breakable outdoor items undercover as well as any loose items," Ms Clinton says.

"Don't go out into a storm to move your property, it's just not worth getting injured."

She's also concerned by the number of people who did not know how to protect themselves when hail falls while they're driving.

"Some people admitted they'd continue driving as normal until they got to their destination," Ms Clinton said.

"If you do find yourself driving in a hail storm, slow down, turn your lights on and pull over as soon as it's safe to do so."

Hail was predicted for the Gladstone region over the weekend but didn't eventuate.