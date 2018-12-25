Do you have what it takes to find your Way Out?

Kyle Vlaars and Jessica Driesson have opened Gladstone's first escape room, Way Out Gladstone.

PARIS 1922, there's a serial killer on the loose and you've been called to investigate some strange happenings in a Doctor's surgery.

You enter the room and discover you're locked in and have one hour to find clues, keys and solve puzzles in order to escape the Doctor's grasp.

Before it's too late.

Kyle Vlaars and Jessica Driesson of the Way Out Gladstone said only one group has managed to make it out of the escape room 'alive' since it opened last week.

"Jess has been hooked on escape rooms for a while and introduced me to them," Mr Vlaars said.

"I thought it would be boring, but I was quickly hooked and we ended up visiting more.

"There's so many different themes around Australia and the world like Harry Potter, Egyptian tomb raider, Alice in Wonderland and Zombie Apocalypse.

The couple decided to build their own, crime-based theme room in Gladstone.

"It took six months of planning and a full month to build the room, or possibly, rooms," Ms Driesson said.

"It's great way for couples or groups to enjoy an exciting, challenging adventure using their problem solving skills to escape the Doctor's clutches.

"You need to think laterally and be a bit suspicious.

"The first group who came through didn't want to touch anything, they felt like they were in someone else's house.

"But you've got to dig around, take things out, play with things, turn things over."

To find out if you have what it takes to escape visit The Way Out Gladstone website or Facebook page.