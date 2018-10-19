Do you have the best renovated kitchen or bathroom in town?

(L-R) Chrissy Harris, Tom Kirchner, Ashleigh Kvitko, Tess Groen-int-woud, Kara D'Arcy and Alicia Williams are all part of the Renovate 4680 Group and are holding a new competition for locals.

(L-R) Chrissy Harris, Tom Kirchner, Ashleigh Kvitko, Tess Groen-int-woud, Kara D'Arcy and Alicia Williams are all part of the Renovate 4680 Group and are holding a new competition for locals. Matt Taylor GLA181018RENO

IF YOU'VE recently renovated your kitchen or bathroom, now is your chance to show Gladstone how awesome your handy work is and possibly win a prize.

In a Gladstone first, a group of local businesses have collaborated to put together the region's very first renovation competition, Renovate4680.

Alicia Williams from Locations Estate Agents said the idea came to her about a year ago.

"A nice kitchen or bathroom can be the key factor in selling your house," she said.

"And I saw an opportunity to have an event to deliver something really exciting to the Gladstone community."

The competition is open to any Gladstone resident who has renovated their kitchen or bathroom in the last 12 months.

"We'll be accepting entries over the next eight weeks," Ms Williams said.

"Then we'll shortlist eight of the best bathroom and kitchen renovations and post them on the Renovate 4680 website.

"Then it will be up to the community to vote for the best kitchen or bathroom.

There will be two major prizes for best kitchen and bathroom along with two runner up prizes.

"The major prize is an overnight stay at The Oaks Grand Gladstone which will include a champagne and cheese platter on arrival as well as dinner at the Oak and Vine restaurant," Ms Williams said.

"We'll also throw in a photography session of the winning kitchen and bathroom.

"The runner up prize for the bathroom is a hamper pack with some homewares Tess from GIW Designs and Kara from Harbour City Tiles and Carpets have put together.

"And Tom from Betta Electrical is putting up a coffee machine for the runner up kitchen prize.

"But mostly what entrants will win is bragging rights."

If you have what you think is Gladstone bathroom or kitchen renovation then submit your details, photos and a little write up to the website.