‘Do you have a death wish?’ Motorbike rider fronts court
A MAGISTRATE asked a motorbike crash victim if he “had a death wish” when the 51-year-old rider fronted court on drug drive charges last week.
Geoffrey John Leask pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of driving while a relevant drug was present in his system.
The court was told the father was previously involved in a motorbike accident and used marijuana to self-medicate.
Leask was pulled over by police for a roadside drug test while he was riding his Harley- Davidson motorbike on August 2 in Toolooa St.
He told police he had smoked the drug 24 hours prior.
Defence lawyer Bianca Hight explained to magistrate Dennis Kinsella why her client used marijuana and he replied: “yet he is riding a motorbike while on cannabis, does he have a death wish?”
Ms Hight said Leask believed he would no longer be under the influence.
Leask was ordered to complete 12 months’ probation.
A conviction was recorded.