AUGUST, 2003 : Generic photo of men riding Harley Davidson motorcycles down highway, 08/03. Motor Vehicle / Motorcycle / Bike
‘Do you have a death wish?’ Motorbike rider fronts court

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
A MAGISTRATE asked a motorbike crash victim if he “had a death wish” when the 51-year-old rider fronted court on drug drive charges last week.

Geoffrey John Leask pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of driving while a relevant drug was present in his system.

The court was told the father was previously involved in a motorbike accident and used marijuana to self-medicate.

Leask was pulled over by police for a roadside drug test while he was riding his Harley- Davidson motorbike on August 2 in Toolooa St.

He told police he had smoked the drug 24 hours prior.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight explained to magistrate Dennis Kinsella why her client used marijuana and he replied: “yet he is riding a motorbike while on cannabis, does he have a death wish?”

Ms Hight said Leask believed he would no longer be under the influence.

Leask was ordered to complete 12 months’ probation.

A conviction was recorded.

