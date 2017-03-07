COMMENT: Hannah Cook 'seemed to have the world at her feet'

THIS is an opinion and only represents the views of the author.

LAST week I was in Melbourne and I saw Gladstone trending on social media.

It was a national story and to be fair it was a shock to see our hometown across national news.

The story continued over the next few days as I made my way across Australia.

It was about a 25-year-old Calliope woman last seen dropping her child off at a Gladstone CBD primary school.

The unfortunate details of this tragedy unfolded over the next 24 hours.

TRAGEDY: Mum of two Hannah Cook was found passed away in bushland 46km out of Gladstone. QPS

I didn't know this person but I did know the names of the people who looked for her. We have mutual friends that posted beautiful messages about a woman who seemed to have the world at her feet.

She was a young woman, had beautiful children and a home at Calliope.

So many times in our lives we walk amongst family and friends not knowing how they really feel.

Should we ask them if they are ok? Had we missed something?

I lost my father in 2006 when he took his own life. It broke my heart and it led me to ask this question every day.

PAINFUL: Ben Norris has seen the devastating affects of poor mental health first-hand. Mike Richards GLA300716RELY

Did I do everything I could as a son, as a friend, as a bystander?

It took years to understand how difficult it is to live with a person or know someone suffering depression or anxiety as you can't take responsibility for another person's actions.

If you suspect someone is down, share your stories and help them see they are not alone.

We are all in this together and it's important for people to know there are places we can go, people you can see, in Gladstone who are willing to be there for you in your time of need.

If you are suffering from depression call Lifeline: 131114; MensLine Australia: 1300789978; beyondblue: 1300224636 or Kids Helpline: 1800551800.