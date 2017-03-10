OPINION: 'Words fail me!' Blame One group for event's death

THIS is an opinion and only represents the views of the author.

THE current self appointed managers and administrators are totally to blame for the Gladstone Show Society and its demise. These people, since I joined in 1997, have been the controllers of everything that has happened at the show. I believe since then they have been controlling the assets that need to be addressed regarding the showgrounds.

DEATH OF THE GLADSTONE SHOW |

>>'I'll not have blood on my hands': Group ordered to surrender land

Being a past president of a profitable Victorian Show Society, I joined the Gladstone Show Society to bring about change, and community involvement along with a trusted committee to utilise this brilliant venue in the centre of town to showcase Gladstone through industry, education, investment, and commerce and throughout the year and to promote this city venue, which is second to none.

Such a pity our city has not been portrayed worldwide, to show the world who we represent as a country and our local pride in everything we strive for through industry, investment, and our pride as the port city to the world.

We have proven we can build, and draw worldwide recognition for construction, management and reliability to produce the requirements worldwide investors demand.

Words fail me!

Jim Steedman, Boyne Island