'Do not panic, but be aware': Residents urged to prepare

BUILDING STRENGTH: Tropical Cyclone Owen is back and threatening to hit Queensland with strong wind and rain this weekend. Windy.com

THE Gladstone State Emergency Service is warning residents to prepare for a weather event caused by tropical Cyclone Owen crossing the coast.

Gladstone SES group leader Stephen Withoos said it was time for residents to safe guard their properties with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting up to 100mm of rain and destructive winds for Gladstone this weekend.

BoM meteorologist Adipi Sharan said Owen's movements were causing a "significant” weather event that forecasters had not seen in more than a decade.

Ms Sharan said Owen formed in the Coral Sea and moved towards the Queensland coast as a low pressure system.

It tracked towards north Queensland and into the Gulf of Carpentaria.

Owen reformed as a Category 1 system on Tuesday night, expected to intensify into a Category 3 by tomorrow morning before travelling south along the east coast.

"It will drag in heavy rain, the chance of severe thunderstorms and destructive winds for Gladstone from Friday to Sunday,” Ms Sharan said.

"There will be a chance of flash flooding, with the heavy rainfall in a short period of time.

"It will also bring a temperature drop with the rain and cloud coverage to about 28 degrees over the weekend.”

Mr Withoos said although SES had not been activated, the situation could change at any moment.

He said residents should check their gutters and drains are clear, move loose objects under cover and check in on neighbours.

"Please be aware, but not alarmed,” he said.

"Please do not panic buy - you do not need 20L of milk of 10 loaves of bread, if the power goes off you have lost it all anyway. Have non-perishable foods and check your gas on the BBQ.

"Keep children away from flooded pipes and streams and remember if the road is flooded, forget it.

"Above all, stay safe and and be mindful of what is happening around you.”

The SES call out number is 132 500.