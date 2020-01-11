Menu
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Adelaide. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Tennis

Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International

by Warren Partland
11th Jan 2020 12:27 PM
THE Adelaide International has been dealt a huge blow by world No.2 Novak Djokovic's decision to pull out of the tournament.

The withdrawal of the reining Australian and Wimbledon Open champion was announced on Saturday morning, just hours before he contested the ATP Cup semi-final against Russia in Sydney.

"We know how disappointed Novak is about not being able to play in Adelaide this year and we hope to welcome him to the tournament next year," Adelaide International tournament director Alistair MacDonald said.

"We understand his decision and wish him the very best of luck for the remainder of the ATP Cup and the upcoming Australian Open."

Australian Alex de Minaur is now the highest ranked player in the men's draw at No.18.

The first round of the Memorial Drive event is on Sunday.

adelaide international novak djokovic serbia
News Corp Australia

